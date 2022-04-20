One incumbent and two challengers are seeking voter support to become secretary of state.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra responded to the Daily News questionnaire with information about their respective campaigns. There are no Democrats or Libertarians running.
Evnen was a member of the Nebraska State Board of Education in 2005 and 2008 before taking being elected for secretary of state in 2018.
Evnen said he wants to continue the work that he began during his first term.
“Expanding Nebraska’s export markets, attracting sound foreign direct investment, assuring the security of Nebraska’s elections and putting public safety first as a member of the Nebraska Pardons Board,” Evnen said.
Moving forward, Evnen supports Voter ID and would like to see the state return to a winner-take-all scenario in casting of electoral votes, prohibiting private money to fund election operations along with prohibiting ballot harvesting and further securing ballot collection boxes. Evnen also has led trade missions to promote Nebraska exports and has more planned.
“The secretary of state has many responsibilities — my experience and success in managing these responsibilities have prepared me to continue to serve the people of Nebraska in this office,” Evnen said.
Evnen also wants voters to know that he has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, and other senators.
Another candidate, Robert Borer, hasn’t held any positions in office previously, but he has held a leadership role as a fire captain for Lincoln Fire and Rescue along with receiving the highest civilian award for valor in the nation.
“My experience is with critical thinking, critical question-asking, critical decision-making and brutal honesty and transparency,” Borer said. “These skills, along with public debate, are the basis for all public service, which should be absolutely transparent. Ours is a government of, by and for the people … all of which are created equal.”
The retired fire captain from Albion said he is running for secretary of state for a few reasons.
“I’m running for secretary of state to bring transparency and integrity to our election process. Right now, we don’t have that. We have a closed system … a system owned by a private computer election machine called ES&S, with who-knows what motives. They are not transparent and, therefore, should not be trusted,” Borer said. “I will restore ownership of our elections to our counties and confidence in our elections to our citizens. I will instruct our counties on how to take ownership and conduct elections with transparency and integrity, so that all can have confidence.
“Any election that is conducted otherwise should not be certified. We will make the good life of Nebraska great again by taking back our elections and electing fellow God-loving Nebraskans to be our public servants who refuse to allow our children to be indoctrinated with anti-God, anti-American, anti-family nonsense.”
Borer said he also is running for the position to hold government at all levels accountable, thanks to the support he has received from people around him encouraging him to run.
Borer said he will focus not only on elections, but he will be there to serve the people.
“Without election integrity, we don’t have consent of the governed, our Constitution becomes a ruse and our rights and freedoms quickly vanish. Election integrity lies at the foundation of our system of checks and balances,” Borer said. “We must have election integrity in order to hold ‘elected’ officials accountable by voting them out when they don’t perform. Governments are instituted among men to secure our rights, not to arbitrarily take them away.
“Without election integrity, we lose the ability to withhold our consent and wannabe tyrants become emboldened to trample those rights and usurp unjust power for their own agenda. We must have election integrity to retain the right to run our lives. Lastly, what qualifies me is my humility and love for our country. I will serve the people, not an aristocratic corporatocracy.”
Schroder — an entrepreneur and a business owner — has a certificate in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska.
Schroder, who was a public servant volunteer firefighter for 25 years, was also a chief for seven years before he retired.
Schroder is running for secretary of state because he wants to restore honesty and integrity to the office.
“I believe the current establishment politician is comprehensive and possibly corrupt,” Schroder said.
Although he is not a politician, Schroder said he is a candidate worth voting for because he is a public servant.
“I do not accept campaign donations as I will not be bought by anyone. I will work for we the people, not the special interests groups,” Schroder said. “I have the stubbornness, tenacity and the will to only work for we the people. We deserve better leaders than we have now.”