13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue

A THREE-VEHICLE accident Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. A Chrysler van involved in the accident is considered a total loss.

 Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

A three-vehicle accident near the intersection of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., a maroon Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a northbound white pickup and a northbound black sedan, said Sgt. Fred Roskens with the Norfolk Police Division.

After colliding with the two vehicles, the van went airborne and flipped over through the Burger King parking lot before coming to rest on Pasewalk Avenue, Hoskins said.

13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue

IN ADDITION TO three vehicles, a Burger King sign and a light pole also sustained damage as a result of Thursday’s accident.

The van collided with the Burger King sign and a light pole. The light pole then fell into the Burger King sign, causing about $70,000 in damages to the business’ property.

The two occupants in the Chrysler van were from Minnesota; the driver was transported to the hospital and the passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, Roskens said.

The white pickup and black sedan each sustained repairable damage to their back ends, and the van, which sustained significant damage to the driver side, is considered a total loss.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Tags

In other news

Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists

Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power was restored to more Texans on Thursday, with fewer than a half-million homes remaining without electricity, and many still were without safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities this week.

Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players

Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key players in the GameStop saga are testifying to a House committee Thursday. Lawmakers are examining whether the wild swings in the stock price of the video game retailer exposed conflicts in the market’s structure that can hurt unsophisticated investors.