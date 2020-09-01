Six people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Battle Creek Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of 839th Road and 551st Avenue for an injury accident around 5 p.m., according to a media release.
Two vehicles were traveling east on 839th Road. When the first vehicle, a Ford F-150, slowed to turn south on 551st Avenue, the second vehicle, a BMW Sedan, struck the back end of the pickup.
The collision caused the BMW to enter oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a westbound vehicle, an Isuzu Rodeo.
The Ford F-150 had two occupants, the BMW had three occupants and the Isuzu had one occupant, who were all transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for injuries. Seatbelts were in use by all but one occupant.