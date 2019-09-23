LINCOLN — Longtime newspaperman Les Mann of Wayne will be inducted with two others into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame next month.
Mann will be inducted along with Ted Gill of Arapahoe and Joe Starita of Lincoln at a ceremony Friday, Oct. 25, at the Nebraska Club, 233 S. 13th St., U.S. Bank Building in Lincoln.
Mann began his journalism career as a staff member for The Lantern, the Pendleton, Ore., high school newspaper, in 1969, and pursued his passion for news throughout a long career, much of it in Nebraska. Mann moved to Nebraska in 1980 to take a position as editor and then publisher of the Chadron Record after spending four years as managing editor of the Daily News Democrat in Festus, Missouri.
In 1992, Mann and his wife, Debra, moved their family of four children to Wayne to take a position as publisher and part-owner of the Wayne Herald. Mann eventually took a position as vice-president and general manager of the Daily News, where he worked until 2013. He retired from journalism in 2017 after serving as publisher of the Custer County Chief in Broken Bow.
Gill began his newspaper career with the opening of the Lexington office of the Tri-City Tribune. In 1974, he and his wife, Cherridah, purchased the Arapahoe Public Mirror and Holbrook Observer, beginning a new phase that would see him eventually publish the Elwood Bulletin, the Ravenna News, the Elgin Review and the Clay County News in Sutton. In 2013, he was named recipient of the press association’s highest honor, Master Editor-Publisher.
Starita spent 14 years at The Miami Herald, where his investigative reporting won more than 20 regional and national awards, including a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.
The author of three critically acclaimed books on Native Americans, one of which earned a second Pulitzer nomination, Starita has spoken at numerous book festivals and literary events throughout the country and has given more than 200 talks in Nebraska on Ponca Chief Standing Bear and Susan La Flesche, an Omaha Indian who became the nation’s first Native American doctor.
For the past 18 years, Starita has taught at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications. In 2017, he supervised a depth project investigating liquor sales in Whiteclay that won the Robert F. Kennedy Humanities Foundation Grand Prize — the only time in the foundation’s 50-year history that the award went to a college entry.
The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, honoring those who have made significant contributions to journalism in their communities, the state or the nation. Since the first ceremony in 1975, 112 honorees have been inducted.
A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m.
