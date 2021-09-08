Three subjects were sentenced during a busy day in Stanton County District Court on Tuesday.

Courtney Greening, a 27-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa woman, was sentenced to two years in prison following convictions for possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a financial transaction device. She and a co-defendant, Nicholas Walker, were arrested in January on Highway 275 near Pilger by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found methamphetamine and a large number of blank checks, credit cards, Social Security cards and a skimming device during a traffic stop. Walker, 26, of Omaha failed to appear for his sentencing had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Judge James Kube handed down sentences to the following Tuesday:

— Angelo Ricard, 29, Norfolk, possession of ecstasy, to 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.

— Faith Brayerton, 44, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail, costs.

The following entered pleas:

— Derek Pederson, 30, Laurel, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

— Richard Coates, 57, Stanton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

— Curtis Hill, 63, Stanton, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence — third offense.

— Catina Hins, 33, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence — third offense and transporting a juvenile while intoxicated.

All four subjects who entered guilty pleas Tuesday will be sentenced in November.

