Three locals are facing misdemeanor charges after they allegedly buried a stillborn infant.
On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began an investigation into the allegation that a 17-year-old girl, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was alleged that the girl then enacted a plan to bury the child's body at an undisclosed location.
Interviews were conducted, and it was learned that two individuals assisted the girl with the transport and burial of the body, Bauer said. On April 29, the suspects led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the buried body north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff's Office then worked in conjunction and exhumed the body.
An autopsy was performed the next day, Bauer said, and it was confirmed the baby was stillborn. The investigation continued and on Tuesday, the suspects were issued citations for misdemeanor charges.
The 17-year-old girl was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk was issued a citation on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Tanner Barnhill, 21, of Norfolk was issued a citation on suspicion of concealing the death of another person.
The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff's Office also were assisted by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.