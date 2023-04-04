Three people died Monday in a crash northeast of Emerson in Dakota County.
According to a news release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Acura was westbound on Highway 35 around 4:30 a.m. Monday when it crossed into the eastbound lane and sideswiped an eastbound Buick before colliding with an eastbound semi trailer.
Three occupants of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
The accident happened near mile marker 52 on Highway 35, which is about 2 miles northeast of Emerson.
The sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.