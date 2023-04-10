HUMPHREY — St. Francis is weighing its options for the current grade school building.
Bryan Reichmuth of the St. Francis finance board is serving as the lead as the school researches any possible project.
“We had a combined meeting (Thursday) of the school board, finance board and parish council. Where we’re at is we’re exploring three options,” he said.
“We’re exploring the option of acquiring the Humphrey Public School if they should move everything out to a new facility. We’re exploring the possibility of renovating the current grade school that we’re in today and, as we are able to start answering some of those questions, it could lead to exploring the possibility of a new grade school. We’re following up on those three options,” he said.
There is no timeline for making a decision, but Reichmuth said, “We’re looking to enlist some experts to see what the cost of renovation would be, that’s going to be our first step, and then we’ll go from there. We have to have information so we can answer questions and make proper decisions.”
He said they would likely rely on parishioners with construction knowledge and could reach out to outside professionals to help answer those questions.
“Today, we’re doing everything local, talking to local parishioners. We have to have the right information. We haven’t hired anybody at this point,” Reichmuth said.
With an aging grade school with problem areas, there is somewhat of an urgency to make a decision.
“That’s why we have to get information. We don’t have a timeline, but it’s time to make these decisions and not just sit back,” he said.
Reichmuth said he is working to get experts to come to the grade school and examine it and see what the cost of renovation would be.