Three Norfolk Public Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began one week ago.
Two of the students were from the high school and one was from the middle school, said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent.
“Our protocol is if we have a positive case, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) will do contact tracing to determine who needs to be contacted and if any need to be quarantined,” Thompson said. “The district will notify the teachers and parents of students who were in classes with that person.”
At least two parents received the following email from Derek Ippensen, Norfolk High principal, earlier this week stating someone in their child’s class during the first day of school had tested positive for COVID-19:
“The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has notified us that an individual in one of your classes has tested positive for COVID. Privacy laws prevent me from providing you with specific information about that individual. However, this individual was in school on Friday, Aug. 14. Please know that all students and staff members that need to quarantine because of contact with that person have already been notified by ELVPHD. The areas where this person was present have been disinfected. There is no need for additional students or staff members to quarantine at this time.”
Thompson said the NPS protocol for positive cases, which was developed with ELVPHD, doesn’t involve notifying the public of positive cases in the school district.
“We are not going to notify an entire school or the media if there is a case; we focus on the parents who really need to know,” she said. “We’re trying to protect the confidentiality of the individuals that were exposed, so we are focusing on notifying who was close in contact, then we let everyone in class know.”
Thompson added that not every class member’s parent has been notified yet because the district’s mass email system is down, but students who were in close contact have been contacted already by ELVPHD. Quarantined students will switch to the district’s remote learning model until they are allowed to return to school buildings.
Thompson said it’s possible this protocol could be reevaluated if there were a high number of cases, but as of right now she’s unaware of a number of cases that would shut down a school.
The requirement of masks for students has helped with limiting COVID-19 spread, Thompson said.
The NPS board of education voted to change the district’s mask policy during an emergency meeting Monday, which was two days after the Aug. 14 exposure. When the ELVPHD’s COVID-19 risk dial is in the yellow “moderate” zone — the level NPS is currently at — students and staff are now both required to wear face coverings if medically able.
Julie Mesteth, an NPS parent, said her son was one of the students who was exposed on Aug. 14 at Norfolk High School. She was notified by ELVPHD on Monday that he will be required to quarantine until Aug. 28 and she received the district email on Tuesday.
"He's doing good, it doesn't bother him at all," she said. "It is what it is."
Another parent said she received the same email, but because she didn't receive any guidance from ELVPHD, she said her son wasn't in direct contact. Since she has two children who go to NPS, she did have to reply to the email and ask which one was in the exposed class.
Her son also was wearing a mask Friday when they weren't required, which probably prevented him from being quarantined, she said.
Thompson said the current positive cases and exposures won’t affect the district’s operations plan.
“Our plan is solid and is tied to the risk dial as far as what level we’re in,” she said. “We might rely on guidance from ELVPHD if they felt it was necessary they need to close down a specific school.”