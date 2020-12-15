Waite, Gubbels and Robinson
Courtesy images

Three departing members on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education were recognized during their last meeting on Monday for their service in the district.

Sandy Wolfe, board president, congratulated Patti Gubbels, Bob Waite and Arnie Robinson for several years of dedication to NPS students and staff, according to a district media release.

Gubbels has served on the board for the past six years since January 2015. She was then reelected for a second term. Gubbels serves as the vice president of the school board and has tendered her resignation to serve in her newly elected position on the State of Nebraska Board of Education as the District 3 member representing Northeast Nebraska.

Gubbels has a history in serving the field of education. She is a retired teacher, college professor and college administrator and believes strongly in the importance of public education and its role in preparing students for a successful future, according to the release.

Waite joined the board in January 2017 and brought a diverse history of service to NPS with him.

Before retirement, Waite served in NPS district administration. After a few years, he sought election to the school board. He and his family have deep roots in the public school system.

Robinson has been a board member since January 2017. He is an NPS alum and believes strongly in the importance of a strong public education system, according to the release.

Robinson is the executive vice president at Norfolk Iron & Metal and is actively engaged in many additional leadership roles in Norfolk. One of his passions has always been supporting the success of the district to ensure graduates are prepared for their future.

“The three departing board members have worked tirelessly to support the success of our school district,” said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent. “They have always remained dedicated to a successful outcome, which sometimes included making hard decisions to the benefit of our students and staff. I want to thank each of them for their professionalism, dedication and for always putting student success above all else.”

Tags

In other news

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Poor countries face long wait for vaccines despite promises

Poor countries face long wait for vaccines despite promises

NEW DELHI (AP) — With Americans, Britons and Canadians rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the rollout will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher.

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more U.S. hospitals geared up to vaccinate their workers Tuesday as federal regulators issued a positive review of a second COVID-19 vaccine needed to boost the nation’s largest vaccination campaign.