Three departing members on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education were recognized during their last meeting on Monday for their service in the district.
Sandy Wolfe, board president, congratulated Patti Gubbels, Bob Waite and Arnie Robinson for several years of dedication to NPS students and staff, according to a district media release.
Gubbels has served on the board for the past six years since January 2015. She was then reelected for a second term. Gubbels serves as the vice president of the school board and has tendered her resignation to serve in her newly elected position on the State of Nebraska Board of Education as the District 3 member representing Northeast Nebraska.
Gubbels has a history in serving the field of education. She is a retired teacher, college professor and college administrator and believes strongly in the importance of public education and its role in preparing students for a successful future, according to the release.
Waite joined the board in January 2017 and brought a diverse history of service to NPS with him.
Before retirement, Waite served in NPS district administration. After a few years, he sought election to the school board. He and his family have deep roots in the public school system.
Robinson has been a board member since January 2017. He is an NPS alum and believes strongly in the importance of a strong public education system, according to the release.
Robinson is the executive vice president at Norfolk Iron & Metal and is actively engaged in many additional leadership roles in Norfolk. One of his passions has always been supporting the success of the district to ensure graduates are prepared for their future.
“The three departing board members have worked tirelessly to support the success of our school district,” said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent. “They have always remained dedicated to a successful outcome, which sometimes included making hard decisions to the benefit of our students and staff. I want to thank each of them for their professionalism, dedication and for always putting student success above all else.”