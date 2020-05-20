COVID-19 didn’t stop a popular student competition at Northeast Community College from occurring this spring.
Sophomore structural drafting students competed in the program’s annual bridge competition, with Joseph Guenther claiming this year’s top honor, according to a Northeast media release. His bridge constructed of popsicle sticks and glue entered the record books during the 14th annual event.
Guenther’s 2.13-pound bridge known as “Arnold” held about 391 times its weight, balancing 1,100 pounds of free weights and a small section of a steel beam before collapsing into a pile of rubble. Not only did he win this year’s contest, it also put him in third place on the competition’s all-time top 20 list.
The record is held by Richard Stubben, Creighton, whose 3.40-pound bridge held 765.5 times its own weight, balancing 2,607.5 pounds in 2019.
Guenther, Norfolk, was one of five second-year drafting students to take part in the recent competition. He received $100 and a certificate from Nucor from the contest.
Two other students, Noah Kalvelage, Battle Creek, and Shelby Stelling, Osmond, also entered the competition’s all-time top 20. Kalvelage’s 2.07-pound bridge held 480 pounds, or about 235 times its weight, which puts him 11th in the top 20, while Stelling’s 4.9-pound structure held 975 pounds, or about 212 times its weight, placing her 12th on the list.
Other students competing were Kelby Schaefer and Trenton Randles, Norfolk, whose bridges faced similar fates of collapse after holding the weight.
The competition is designed to demonstrate the structural integrity and structural concentration of bridges the students spend weeks and months constructing. The competition, organized by Michael Holcomb, structural drafting instructor, is normally held the last week of the academic year each May.
“This contest is based entirely off weight ratio. Joseph’s winning bridge holding 391 times its weight is pretty impressive,” Holcomb said. “This group did an exceptional job, and I’m going to miss them. They have gone through extraordinary measures this second semester in my opinion. I’m just very thankful to the college for allowing us to do this in order to give us some sense of normalcy to end out the year. I appreciate that.”
Because of the pandemic, all competitors wore face masks and rubber gloves. In between each bridge, students changed gloves and disinfected the weights and competition surfaces. Audience members could watch the event through an online live-stream produced by Brian Anderson, Northeast mass media-broadcasting instructor.
The program may be viewed anytime at https://team1sports.com/northeastcc/.