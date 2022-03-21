The Norfolk Police Division is investigating an apparent crime spree for which three minors are believed to be responsible.
Capt. Michael Bauer said that in the early-morning hours on Friday, three minors were seen on video spray-painting graffiti on a building in the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue. This was one of several locations throughout Norfolk that were damaged by the spray-painting vandals.
Police took 11 reports of graffiti on Friday throughout town that were similar in nature, including at the Daily News (photo above). Graffiti also was found on an Orphan Grain Train boxcar on Christ Lutheran School’s property.
“It'd be awesome if (the suspects) would donate their time (to Orphan Grain Train) instead of graffitiing stuff,” Christ Lutheran Principal Drew Urban said.
In addition, a car near one of the locations was rummaged through and money was stolen, Bauer said. During this same time frame, a car also was stolen from the 100 block of South Eighth Street and later recovered abandoned west of Norfolk.
Witnesses told police that three individuals were seen on the highway in the area of the stolen vehicle. This is an active and ongoing investigation, Bauer said. More information will be made available at the conclusion of the investigation.