THREE PEOPLE were transported to Faith Regional Health Services following an early morning accident Friday in Stanton County on Highway 32.

A multi-vehicle collision Friday morning sent multiple Madison residents to the hospital.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 32 and 560th Avenue, about 5 miles east of Madison, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident occurred when a northbound SUV, driven by Shawn Sawyer, 49, of rural Madison pulled out from a stop sign into the path of an eastbound SUV on Highway 32 driven by Armando Mendoza, 44, of Madison.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Mendoza vehicle were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by the Madison rescue unit. Seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy and are credited with preventing more severe injuries. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.

