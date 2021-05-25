Bob Hoffmeister is a gravel man.
His father, Frank, was a gravel man, too.
They both operated a dredge for the family business.
In 2019, Bob's son, Jesse, started working for Loup Power District. He operates a dredge as well.
"There are three generations of dredgers," Bob said. "That doesn't happen very often."
Hoffmeister Sand & Gravel
Frank started hauling gravel and sand in the 1950s for Central Sand and Gravel.
In 1963, he decided to venture out on his own and started Hoffmeister Sand & Gravel. Naturally, Bob began working with his father as a child.
"I started running the front-end loader when I was 10 years old," he said. "My job was to keep the gravel screens clean and keep the county trucks underneath the bin and get gravel for each load."
Bob bought the business in 1990. But Frank continued working with him.
Like his father, Jesse spent a lot of time helping out with the family business. He remembers working on the dredge in winter and chopping ice around the pontoon.
But times were a little different by then. Bob wanted to make sure the kids were safe first and foremost. So Jesse spent a lot of time fishing from the gravel pit shore, watching the work from a safe distance.
Loup Power District
Jesse started working at Loup Power District on Jan. 1, 2019. He barely had time to get his feet wet when a mid-March storm caused flooding that breached the canal, causing more than $15 million in damage.
That meant that he would not get to experience dredging in 2019. By 2020, the district was able to resume dredging and he joined the ranks of his father and grandfather.
While each of the Hoffmeisters have operated dredges, Jesse's role as a dredge/maintenance canal tech at the Genoa Headworks is a bit different.
In the sand and gravel business, the dredge has a rotating cutter head that loosens and breaks up the sand, clay and gravel before sucking it up. Those materials are then sorted and prepared for sale.
Loup's Pawnee II is a dustpan dredge. A water jet system breaks up sediment in the 2-mile setting basin and then sucks it up like a vacuum. The sediment is pumped to sand management areas to the north and south of the canal. This ensures water can flow through the canal to powerhouses in Monroe and Columbus.
The district does this work in spring and fall, taking a break from June through August to reduce disturbances to endangered birds that nest in those sand management areas.
Dredging today and tomorrow
Bob got out of the family business in 1997. He was feeling too much stress and the financial burden was high.
"I was burned out," he said.
He worked for Koch Excavating for a few years and then hauled pigs. But in the end, he couldn't stay away and began working as a dredge operator for Central Sand and Gravel in 2010.
"I'm an old gravel nut," he said. "So I went back to it."
Jesse admits he doesn't have the same love for dredging and gravel that Bob does.
In fact, sometimes the dredging season seems a little long.
"Dredging today, dredging tomorrow and dredging the next day," he joked.
But he knows the job is important. It clears the canal and enables the district to generate power.
And the end result is why the job is important to Bob, too.
Without gravel, there wouldn't be paved roads. And without good paved roads, it would be harder for people to get from point A to point B.
Whenever he drives down the highway from St. Edward to Albion, he thinks about the gravel he supplied for that road in 1984.
"You can see what you've done," he said. "And that's a good thing."