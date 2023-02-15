The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 49 Distinguished World Language Scholars during World Language Week 2023.
The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.
Qualifying students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were: West Point-Beemer High School — Josephine Moyer, Spanish; Wisner-Pilger High School — Laura Kinnison, Spanish; McKenna Slonecker, Spanish.
“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities and time periods,” said Nathan Walther, a Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award, visit www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.