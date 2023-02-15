The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 49 Distinguished World Language Scholars during World Language Week 2023.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

Qualifying students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were: West Point-Beemer High School — Josephine Moyer, Spanish; Wisner-Pilger High School — Laura Kinnison, Spanish; McKenna Slonecker, Spanish.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities and time periods,” said Nathan Walther, a Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award, visit www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.

In other news

Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history

Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history

NEW YORK (AP) — It was Valentine’s Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth — a fourth grader — seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.

5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works

5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — After a gunman murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago Tuesday, their families were left with a burning question: How do we go on with our lives while honoring our loved one’s memory?

Northeast music department to hold winter concert

Northeast music department to hold winter concert

The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual winter concert in February. The concert will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase

Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine on Tuesday renewed its appeal to Western countries for fighter jets to help frustrate Moscow’s invasion, as senior defense officials from the United States and its NATO allies said the war with Russia is approaching a critical stage.

College looks to enhance academic space on its Norfolk campus

College looks to enhance academic space on its Norfolk campus

To allow for the creation of space that will improve learning environments for students and for the flexibility for multiple program uses, Northeast Community College is moving forward with replacing the Maclay Building and will renovate the former library/resource center, both of which sit …

‘Behind the Boom’ chosen for Omaha Film Festival

‘Behind the Boom’ chosen for Omaha Film Festival

Big Bang Boom’s feature-length documentary film “Behind the Boom” is an official selection for the 2023 Omaha Film Festival. The film will be one of 11 documentaries featured during the festival’s 18th annual event Tuesday through Sunday, March 7-12.