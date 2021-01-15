O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the nine-county district since the last reporting on Monday.

Whitney Abbott of the NCDHD said an Antelope County woman, a Holt County man and a Pierce County woman who died were all in their 80s.

The NCDHD also announced 224 new recoveries since the last reporting on Monday, led by 76 in Knox County, 37 in Pierce County and 29 in Antelope County.

Tags

In other news

Three die of COVID-19

Three die of COVID-19

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the nine-county district since the last reporting on Monday.

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked a former Food and Drug commissioner to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration’s first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iranian Guard drones in drill mirror those in Saudi attacks

Iranian Guard drones in drill mirror those in Saudi attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Friday that saw “suicide drones” crash into targets and explode, triangle-shaped aircraft that strongly resembled those used in a 2019 attack in Saudi Arabia that temporarily cut the kingdom’s oil pr…

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.