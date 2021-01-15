Three die of COVID-19

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the nine-county district since the last reporting on Monday.
Whitney Abbott of the NCDHD said an Antelope County woman, a Holt County man and a Pierce County woman who died were all in their 80s.
The NCDHD also announced 224 new recoveries since the last reporting on Monday, led by 76 in Knox County, 37 in Pierce County and 29 in Antelope County.