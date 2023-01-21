Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the area of Fifth Street and Northwestern Avenue on Friday evening.
The call for help came at about 9 p.m. at 1600 S. Fifth St. in southern Norfolk, said Norfolk Fire Lt. Nathan Wortmann. First arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.
Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene. A thick layer of smoke hovered over the area where the fire broke out up to a block away.
It took about 25 firefighters and eight apparatus around 90 minutes to control the fire and another two hours to overhaul the structure, Wortmann said. Access to the property, which is owned by Eugene and Val Planer, was limited because of building construction and fuel load, he said.
No civilians or firefighters were injured, Wortmann said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, NPPD and Black Hills Energy.
Wortmann reminded residents to clean and maintain any wood-burning furnaces and fireplaces.
