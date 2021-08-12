BATTLE CREEK — Firefighters were battling windy conditions Thursday as they tried to contain a fire in a hay barn north of Battle Creek.
Crews were attacking the fire from the southwest side using a “volume gun,” said Cleon Schwede, Battle Creek’s fire chief. Firefighters weren’t spraying the fire directly; they were hosing down the fire’s border and the roof of the structure so that the area surrounding the fire wouldn’t get too hot, Schwede said.
The National Weather Service reported winds in excess of 20 mph out of the north at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, which appeared to be helping to fuel the fire. Smoke could still be seen from several miles away late Thursday afternoon.
The Battle Creek Fire Department was the first department to respond. Norfolk and Meadow Grove were providing mutual aid. At least eight rigs and about a dozen firefighters were still working on the blaze about 5 p.m.
Ryann Henn, who lives on the property, said firefighters told her the best thing they could do by the time they responded was let the hay bales burn. They are not salvageable, and it was expected to take several hours for them to burn completely, she said.
Henn said a similar fire happened a few years ago, but they were able to move some hay bales with a payloader before the fire did much damage. The Henns also are not worried about the structure burning because it is made of metal and not directly in the fire’s impact, she said.
Schwede did indicate there was a chance that the metal structure would endure significant melting in areas highly exposed to flames, causing potentially dangerous conditions for firefighters.
“You don’t want to be anywhere close when that happens,” he said of potential melting.
No injuries had been reported as of mid-afternoon.
The cause of the fire is unknown, although spontaneous combustion does sometimes start hay on fire during hot periods.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
This story was updated at 5:39 p.m. to include new information.