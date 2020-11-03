Three deaths reported in North Central district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Monday of 158 COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday. By county, they are: 12-Antelope; 7-Boyd; 5-Brown; 33-Cherry; 47-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 28-Knox; 26-Pierce; 0-Rock.
Whitney Abbott of North Central said NCDHD has regretfully been informed of three additional deaths in the district. The deaths are a Holt County man in his 70s and two Pierce County women in their 70s and 80s. The NCDHD staff and administration send their sincerest condolences to the families during this time, she said.
The next NCDHD TestNe clinics will be as follows: Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Niobrara at the Trading Post from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 9, in Bassett from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Preregistration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred, but not required. Testing at these events is free.
The COID-19 case county as of Monday afternoon for North Central was 1,628 Total Cases (TC), 659 Recoveries (R), 25 Deaths (D), and 437 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, they are: Antelope: TC: 203, R:76, D: 1; Brown: TC: 94, R: 43, D; Boyd: TC: 78, R: 24; Cherry: TC: 159, R: 85, D:5; Holt: TC: 370, R: 80, D: 5. Keya Paha: TC: 7, R: 2; Knox: TC: 357, R: 180, D: 1; : 2; Pierce: TC: 284, R: 108, D:11; Rock: TC: 76, R:61.