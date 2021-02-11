Three deaths reported from virus

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department reported Thursday that it has been made aware of 21 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting period on Monday. The district also has 182 recoveries to report since last reporting period a week ago.
North Central District Health Department also regrets to inform the district of three additional deaths. They were a man and woman from Knox County and a man from Holt County.
The district also would like to apprise the district of the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. Anyone is welcome to register at this time. NCDHD is focusing on 65+ and tier 1 of the 1B community partners. This includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter, corrections staff and educators.
An update of the district vaccinations administered includes:
• 7,342 vaccinations administered.
• 5,366 first dose in series administered.
• 1,976 second dose in series administered.
• 5.5% of the population 16 and older completing vaccination.