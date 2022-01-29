PIERCE — A fire early Saturday morning at a Pierce residence resulted in the death of three school-age students.
Adam Matzner, chief investigator for the state fire marshal’s office, issued a press release Saturday evening that stated the Pierce Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at about 3:34 a.m. Saturday. The fire was at 222 E. Nebraska St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. Six individuals were occupying the house at the time of the fire, Matzner said.
Three occupants were able to self-evacuate; two reported no injuries and one was transported to a local hospital and later was released.
The remaining three occupants, ages 17, 15 and 12, were pronounced deceased at the scene, Matzner said.
The Pierce County attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased.
State fire marshal investigators have determined the fire was accidental and was caused by a wood-burning stove.
Responding agencies included Pierce Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Hadar Fire Department, Osmond Fire Department, Norfolk Fire Division, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Pierce Police Department, Pierce County Attorney's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.
The Pierce Public Schools was open Saturday afternoon for students needing extra support. Other pertinent information will be emailed to parents at a later time, according to the school’s Facebook page.
The names of the deceased have not been publicly shared by any public officials but are known around Pierce.
Pierce Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page that it would like to thank “some of the incredible people who took time the time to take some of the burden off our shoulders.”
“Thank you to the Osmond Fire, Plainview Fire, Hadar Fire and Norfolk Fire for providing much needed mutual aid. We could not have accomplished what we did without your support.”
The Pierce firefighters also listed many businesses and groups for providing hot coffee and food throughout the incident, along with the fire departments, American Red Cross and the state fire marshal’s office.
They also thanked the Pierce and Zion schools for aid to the students in town, and other schools and the Nebraska State Patrol.
It concludes, “Thank you to the community for all of the texts and phone calls that you have given us. We are truly thankful for every single hug, prayer and thought today. Please continue to hold us in your prayers. Finally, please pray for and support the family and friends involved.”
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk issued the following statement following the fire.
“Mandi and I are praying for the victims and their family following this unspeakable tragedy,” Flood said. “Today’s news is heartbreaking and hard to understand, but I know the community spirit of Pierce is resilient, may it comfort this family and our region.”
Flood represents the 19th Legislative District, including Madison County, Woodland Park and the southern portion of Pierce County, including Pierce.
Story updated Saturday at 9 p.m.
Original story posted at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
A fire early Saturday morning at a Pierce residence has resulted in multiple deaths, according to an emergency responder who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In addition, according to a post on the Pierce Public Schools Facebook page, the following statement was issued shortly after 9 a.m.
“Due to a tragedy that occurred last night and the loss of Pierce High and Pierce Elementary students, the high school will be open from (1 to 3 p.m. Saturday) for 7-12 grade students needing extra support. The elementary school will be open at the same time for students in grades K-6. Other pertinent information will be emailed to parents at a later time. via Pierce Public Schools Facebook page.”
Firefighters from Hadar and Norfolk were on the scene assisting Pierce Fire & Rescue at a house fire early Saturday morning. According to PulsePoint, Norfolk firefighters were summoned for mutual aid at 5:46 a.m.
Crews were still working at the scene on Nebraska Street in the central part of town at mid-morning Saturday.
There was not any official word on details of the fire as of mid-morning Saturday from the Pierce Fire Department.
