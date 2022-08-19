BATTLE CREEK — Some Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District staff, board members and experts met Thursday evening to answer questions about a three-dam proposal and other flood mitigation solutions for the Battle Creek watershed.
The discussions were part of a two-hour open house that included solutions to try to reduce flooding risk in the nearly 58,000-acre watershed.
While the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors is scheduled to consider whether to authorize another study next week that could involve some type of detention cell or lake north of town, the open house Thursday focused mainly on how the NRD got to this point and a three-dam solution.
At least 60 people attended the event during the first hour at the Battle Creek Community Clubhouse.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, led a brief presentation at the start.
There were stations set up around several walls of the clubhouse where the public was encouraged to visit with staff and consultants to learn more about such topics as the project’s background, the evaluation of flood risk alternatives and recreational aspects of the three-dam proposal.
Work stations showed the alternatives, including the three-dam alternative, with one station focused on the recreational aspects.
Sousek invited those attending to share thoughts with the Lower Elkhorn NRD at the meeting or provide written comments. He also encouraged people to ask consultants questions at the stations.
Adam Rupe of JEO Consulting said a lot of sites were looked at in the watershed for possible dams. His firm has been going through the planning for about two years, although solutions have been considered for years.
“A lot of engineering and scientific analysis has gone into it (the latest studies),” Rupe said. “We met with landowners and have been to several board meetings, updating the public on the project.”
At previous board meetings and at one of the stations, the list of possible alternatives were listed: Channel widening, diversion channel, levee and single dam. All those solutions appear mostly to have been discarded because of the cost with limited recreational benefit.
The three-dam proposal is estimated to cost $63.1 million, including land acquisition. The estimated economic benefits are $70.8 million, including $52.2 million in recreation. That gives the proposal a benefit-cost ratio of 1.13 , which is by far the highest — according to the studies done so far.
Keith Dittrich, who would lose land on the upper dam and with a partner in the middle dam on the three-dam proposal, objected to the one-on-one question format used Thursday.
Dittrich said that type of format does not allow for transparency for all to hear and understand.
Among other things, he said, the per year benefits of Battle Creek over 100 years would be only about $56,000.
The benefit ratio of 1.13 that allows for funding assistance is based on the hope that people would “come to a dry dam” that has little to no water flow, Dittrich said.
Sousek said the NRD has been transparent all the way through the process. He also suggested that Dittrich was trying to misinform the public, and Sousek said residents could talk to the experts at the stations.
“I’m not misinformed,” Dittrich said.
John Bomar of Battle Creek asked everyone to just move on and go to the stations instead of arguing.
“What we’re really working toward is what is best for the rural people and the City of Battle Creek,” Bomar said. “We’re not trying to pick on farmers or pick on city people.”
Sousek said there still is time to offer comments as the plan still is being worked on.