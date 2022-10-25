A pursuit that started in Norfolk early Monday morning ended in an arrest near Lindsay.
About 2:30 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office monitored radio traffic of a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk police on South First Street in Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The vehicle had last been seen eastbound from First Street.
Shortly thereafter, the sheriff’s office attempted to stop that vehicle after it purportedly violated a stop sign on 558th Avenue. The vehicle, a 2007 Dodge van, then fled southbound on 558th Avenue at high speeds, initiating a pursuit, Unger said. The vehicle continued south for about 8 miles, violating several stop signs before turning west onto Highway 32. The vehicle continued to flee on the highway at speeds of over 110 mph, according to the sheriff.
The van crossed over Highway 81 and entered Madison and then fled west from Madison on Highway 32 at high speeds as the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted, Unger said. The van allegedly continued westbound until turning onto Highway 45 north of Newman Grove and then traveled south through Newman Grove at high speeds as it entered Platte County.
After the vehicle crossed Highway 91 and continued traveling at high speeds on a gravel county road, Unger said, the pursuit was terminated because of the hazardous driving of the van and unfamiliarity of the law enforcement with the roads in that area.
Later on Monday the suspect vehicle was located abandoned at a residence south of Lindsay by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Unger said. A man was located walking in the area and then was detained at the request of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, which had identified the man as 27-year-old Joseph Hrbek of Verdigre.
Hrbek then was taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and was booked on multiple stop sign violations, speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and no operator’s license. He was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
Hrbek admitted to being the lone occupant of the vehicle and having used methamphetamine before the pursuit, Unger said.