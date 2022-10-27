Three candidates, two of them incumbents, are seeking election to two spots on the Madison City Council.
Brian Zessin, Rick Schommer and Greig Gronenthal are vying for the two spots on the four-person council in the town of about 2,200 people. Each person who runs for Madison’s city council is an at-large candidate, so the top two vote getters will fill the seats.
Appointed to the city council to fill a vacancy in 2020, Zessin said he has a platform built on lawfulness, community need and fiscal responsibility. Zessin said he backs community growth and believes infrastructure improvements are vital for improving the quality of life for Madison citizens, in addition to paving the way for future growth.
Acknowledging that Madison is home to diverse cultures, Zessin said he would focus on the development of community programs to provide an inclusive community experience for all citizens.
Zessin wants to continue to develop a local program that teaches English and foreign languages at Madison’s public learning center; expand and improve community relations across all of the town’s cultural identities; and provide new and updated meeting spaces that are accessible to all Madison residents.
“My vision is to once again be able to attend a community gathering that includes the community as a whole, and we are able to socialize together as friends and neighbors where our children and grandchildren know only one inclusive community with a mix of all our cultural traditions,” he said.
The most prominent issue Madison is facing is a shortage of housing, Zessin said. The city is facing the issue head on with the creation of two new housing developments, Zessin said, and the goal is to collaborate with builders to provide more new and affordable housing.
Zessin said he had worked to grow during his time as a councilman and would rise to any challenge he accepts.
“The knowledge that one must gain to become an effective council member would seem to be devoid of merit,” Zessin said, “if I were to not continue to expand this knowledge and use it to benefit my constituents as I believe all the citizens of Madison deserve to live in the best and most safe community possible.”
Elected to the Madison City Council in 2018, Schommer said he is a candidate worth supporting because he has had a firsthand look at several challenges within Madison that required serious conversations by the council.
“We have not always seen things through the same lens,” he said of the city council. “However, with the exception of a few decisions, we have found common ground and moved forward with a lot of improvements within the City of Madison.”
Schommer was an active member of the Madison Community Club for nearly 20 years, at which time he served in several different positions, including as president, vice president and secretary.
There are many volunteers who serve on different boards in the community who are often overlooked but help Madison thrive, Schommer said.
He encouraged the community to take the opportunity to vote, “because it does count.”
Madison’s other two current city councilmen, Paul Kellen and Rob Fite, have two years left on their terms after having been reelected in 2020. Fite, who is running against Alvin Brandl for mayor, would be positioned to appoint his replacement, subject to the council’s approval, if he is elected as mayor.
Gronenthal could not be reached for comment.
Brian Zessin
Education: Zessin is a 1990 graduate of Madison High School. He attended Northeast Community College, focusing on audio recording technology for two years before entering the workforce.
Background: Zessin was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Madison City Council in 2020. He is employed by Cardinal Health and is the software application owner of its computerized maintenance management system for its manufacturing sites worldwide. Zessin also has served on the Trinity Lutheran school board in Madison for five years.
Family: Wife, Mandy; daughters Alyssa and Whitney and son Wyatt.
Rick Schommer
Education: Schommer graduated from Spencer Public Schools in 1979.
Background: Schommer was elected to the Madison City Council in 2018. He worked for over 30 years at TeleBeep Wireless in Norfolk, eight years at the Madison pork plant and three years at Affiliated Foods. He is semi-retired and works part time at Choice Foods in Madison in the meat department.
Family: Wife, Teresa, three children and multiple grandchildren.