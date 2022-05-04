BATTLE CREEK — Two of the three candidates in the upcoming Battle Creek mayor’s race will advance to the November election. Among the candidates, the flooding in Battle Creek is the main concern among the top issues heading into the election.
John Bomar, Heath Mettler and Barry Ponton are the three candidates vying for the position. Ponton was the only candidate who didn't respond to the Daily News' pre-election questionnaire.
Bomar — who has served six years as mayor and four years on the city council in Madison — plans to prioritize the flooding problem happening in Battle Creek, along with the condition of the streets.
“The city is up to their tax levy, so we need to talk as a community on how we should go about addressing this,” Bomar said. “I also know there are concerns within the community, and I feel this would be one of the strong points.”
After living in Madison for almost 50 years, Bomar and his wife, Marlene, moved to Battle Creek in April 2019.
The first thing Bomar did when he moved to Battle Creek, he joined the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Bomar started attending city council meetings, where he frequently noticed a lack of items on the agenda.
“My past experiences as mayor and councilman of Madison have proven that there is an importance when it comes to these meetings,” Bomar said. “This is one way to let the citizens know what is going on in their town and provides an opportunity to express their ideas and concerns on what was in the agenda. I feel, with the council's help, we could get things done in a timely fashion.”
As a former mayor in Madison, Bomar understands the responsibilities he will take on along with improving the city of Battle Creek.
“Remember, the mayor has no vote except when council votes result in a tie. Therefore, it is so important for all of you to be involved with your city government,” Bomar said. “I am retired, willing to listen and would be able to meet when it works best for you. Please give me the opportunity to serve you and vote.”
Mettler — who is a member of the United Methodist Church in Norfolk — is a part of the Battle Creek TeamMates program as a mentor and is also a member of the Battle Creek Booster Club and Battle Creek Ball Association. Mettler said he plans to make sure the flooding issue in Battle Creek gets controlled along with making improvements around Battle Creek.
“We need a mayor that will work with the Lower Elkhorn NRD to find a solution suitable for all parties involved. I feel like we need new insights to help move the community forward regarding street improvements, stronger business relationships with current small-business owners and community organizational groups,” Mettler said. “I would like to see improvements to the Battle Creek pool and continued improvement to the park. I also feel there is a need for housing options in Battle Creek. These are the main issues I feel strongly about to help move the community of Battle Creek forward.”
Mettler previously held a position as the president of the Battle Creek Booster Club at Battle Creek Public Schools for two years.
Along with making Battle Creek an attractive living environment, Mettler wants to help Battle Creek move forward and prosper.
“I feel that the mayor needs to grow the relationships with small-business owners and school administrators in Battle Creek. I have cultivated strong relationships with the school administrators and many of the small-business owners in Battle Creek,” Mettler said. “I will work every day to promote and move Battle Creek forward to help the community continue its Battle Creek pride.”