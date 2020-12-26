Three Northeast Nebraskans celebrated Christmas in jail after they were allegedly caught with a large amount of drugs.
At about 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Seventh Street in Stanton that resulted in drug charges against three people, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Once at the residence, a search produced methamphetamine, marijuana, a large assortment of drug paraphernalia and cash, according to the release. Upon the discovery of suspected drugs, Donald Detlefsen, 52, of Stanton, Matthew Peyton, 45, of Stanton and Jacqueline Hoover, 50, of Norfolk were arrested, Unger said.
All three were booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Detlefsen faces additional charges of possessing marijuana and being a habitual criminal, and Hoover faces an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident from an earlier incident at the same location.