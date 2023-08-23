Nebraska State Patrol investigators, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Division, have arrested three people following a narcotics investigation.
On Monday, state patrol investigators were conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle when they observed two people exit a house and place something under the hood of a vehicle before driving away in the vehicle, a PT Cruiser, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. A trooper then located the same PT Cruiser, which was unoccupied, a short time later in the parking lot of Northeast Community College.
Investigators had continued their investigation in the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle when they saw the two people who allegedly drove away in the PT Cruiser return to the same house on foot. The state patrol requested a Norfolk police K-9 to conduct a sniff on the PT Cruiser that had been abandoned at Northeast Community College.
The K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance, Thomas said, and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence at 1001 Jonathan Circle. Before serving the search warrant, the man who had been seen driving the PT Cruiser exited the house voluntarily and was taken into custody.
The driver, Maurice Blacktaildeer, 34, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators served the search warrant on the house and located additional suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, Thomas said. The subject who also had been seen in the PT Cruiser, Corey Sholes, 33, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another occupant of the house, April Zephier, 45, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects were lodged in the Madison County Jail.