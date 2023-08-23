Nebraska State Patrol investigators, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Division, have arrested three people following a narcotics investigation.

On Monday, state patrol investigators were conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle when they observed two people exit a house and place something under the hood of a vehicle before driving away in the vehicle, a PT Cruiser, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. A trooper then located the same PT Cruiser, which was unoccupied, a short time later in the parking lot of Northeast Community College.

Investigators had continued their investigation in the 1000 block of Jonathan Circle when they saw the two people who allegedly drove away in the PT Cruiser return to the same house on foot. The state patrol requested a Norfolk police K-9 to conduct a sniff on the PT Cruiser that had been abandoned at Northeast Community College.

The K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance, Thomas said, and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence at 1001 Jonathan Circle. Before serving the search warrant, the man who had been seen driving the PT Cruiser exited the house voluntarily and was taken into custody.

The driver, Maurice Blacktaildeer, 34, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators served the search warrant on the house and located additional suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, Thomas said. The subject who also had been seen in the PT Cruiser, Corey Sholes, 33, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another occupant of the house, April Zephier, 45, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects were lodged in the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

FBI seeking help in identifying victims

FBI seeking help in identifying victims

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in the search for victims in an ongoing case of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.

Regional notes for Aug. 21

Regional notes for Aug. 21

Benefit planned for Swalley family; Benefits distributed for free or reduced-cost school lunches; Grief group program offered in West Point.

Northeast paramedic, PTA graduates receive their degrees

Northeast paramedic, PTA graduates receive their degrees

Students in two programs at Northeast Community College who have completed their education were recognized in a special ceremony recently. Students in the college’s paramedic and physical therapy assistant (PTA) programs who completed their clinical and field experiences this summer were pre…

Art exhibit links past with the present

Art exhibit links past with the present

WAYNE — “Long Horizon,” a collection of paintings by Nebraska native Jennifer Radil, opens Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m., in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery, located on the main level of U.S. Conn Library at Wayne State College.