Three people were arrested in connection with various charges following a report of trespassing Saturday morning.
Norfolk police received the report of trespassing at an apartment on the 1300 block of Impala Drive early Saturday morning. The report said there were several people in the apartment who did not have permission to be there, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
When officers arrived, they saw a man lying on the apartment’s floor through the window. The officers knocked on the door and tried to talk to him, but he ignored them and went to another area of the apartment, Bauer said.
The officers confirmed with the apartment’s tenant that no one had permission to be inside, Bauer said.
The officers entered and found three people. Kyler Jahnke, 21, and Kristen Bliss, 24, both homeless, were found on a bed, pretending to sleep and ignoring the officers’ instructions, Bauer said.
The man seen earlier, Krag Spagnol, 37, homeless, was found hiding in the bedroom closet, Bauer said.
Jahnke’s backpack contained a small plastic baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine and credit cards belonging to the apartment’s resident, Bauer said.
All three were arrested in connection with first-degree criminal trespass and obstruction of a police officer.
Jahnke also was cited on suspicion of burglary and possession of methamphetamine, Spagnol also was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia and Bliss had a Pierce County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said.
All three were taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.