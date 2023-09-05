Three Stanton residents were arrested Monday evening as the result of a multi-agency investigation.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 704 Ivy St. in Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The warrant was the result of a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Norfolk Police Division.

Law enforcement obtained the search warrant after determining that possible stolen property from a Norfolk business was at the Stanton residence.

Unger said that the alleged stolen property was recovered during the execution of the warrant, as well as drug paraphernalia and varying amounts of controlled substances, including suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

Natasha Vanness-Hauf, 26, Daniel Emken, 26, and Donald Detlefsen, 54, all of Stanton, were arrested and jailed pending the setting of bonds.

