The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the residential area just east of the Woodland Park Elementary School at about 2:13 a.m. Saturday. Multiple 911 calls reported four to six gunshots and at least one male running from the area.
The first arriving deputy observed a male and female walking near the school, and the male had a handgun sticking out of his pants pocket, according to the sheriff’s office. The pair were detained at gunpoint until additional units arrived. The handgun turned out to be an authentic-looking toy/prop pistol.
Later, the 14-year-old male who was detained was going to be placed in a patrol unit as he was on probation when he ran off on foot and refused to obey commands to stop after being advised he was under arrest, the sheriff’s office said. During this time, it was determined that a third person also had been present and most likely fired the shots that were reported.
The 13-year-old female from Norfolk was found to also be on diversion and initially refused to identify the other male involved. The offender who had run from law enforcement was located and taken into custody near his Woodland Park residence.
Another juvenile male was observed at the residence at that time and refused to cooperate or give his name. The 14-year-old shooter from Norfolk was ultimately identified, according to the sheriff’s office, and it turned out to be the youth who had refused to cooperate when asked to identify himself. He again was confronted by members of the sheriff’s office and advised that he was under arrest, at which time he physically began to resist efforts to secure him in handcuffs and had to be physically subdued, according to the sheriff’s office.
The handgun used in the shooting was not located at that time, and the suspect refused to talk to authorities. Nine-millimeter ammunition later was found concealed in his crotch area during a search, according to the sheriff’s office. Both juvenile males were referred to probation officers for their probation violations and new charges, and the probation office initially declined to detain either male, according to the sheriff’s office. But the probation office ultimately did authorize the detention of both 14-year-old males at the Madison Juvenile Detention Center at the urging of the sheriff’s office.
Both males are on probation for a list of offenses including assault. The juvenile female was cited and released to her mother. As of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the handgun was not located and is believed to have been discarded by the shooter in a field southwest of the elementary school. The Norfolk Police Division K-9 assisted in a ground search for the firearm.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who finds a 9mm pistol to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.
“We are still trying to determine if the gunshots struck any personal property or structures,” said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. “This is an example of our broken system, when criminal violators on probation cannot be automatically detained and placed in a secured facility, sometimes young people have to be held accountable for their criminal actions and locked up ... especially in cases involving guns, knives and unlawful or violent acts are undertaken by people of any age.”