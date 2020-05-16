Three area towns added to flyover

Healthcare flyover

Norfolk, Stanton and West Point will be part of a revised flyover salute to health care professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, May 18.

Weather caused the cancellation of the salute originally planned earlier this week.

The flyover over health facilities in the three cities will be between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The flyover of St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point is tentatively scheduled for 10:45 a.m., followed by Stanton Family Medicine at 10:53 a.m. and Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk at 10:57 a.m. Exact times may vary by up to 10 minutes.

The revised flight plan now includes more than 30 Nebraska hospitals in communities spanning nearly the entire state.

"This is our special way of honoring our health care professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said. "The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of citizen soldiers and airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic."

A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, will fly above the health care facilities at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 miles per hour.

The coronavirus has prevented people around Nebraska and around the world from leaving home to attend church services, but churches are being allowed to have patrons back in the church services with a few restrictions.

The Norfolk Planning Commission will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting may be accessed at 888-475-4499, meeting ID 99046095159.

The Norfolk City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting may be accessed at 888-475-4499, meeting ID 96019866062.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will require long-term care centers to develop formal plans outlining how they'll keep the coronavirus from spreading among the vulnerable residents who live in those facilities, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.