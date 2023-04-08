Three individuals from the Daily News coverage area are among 13 University of Nebraska students spending time at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters.
The group, which includes Brooklinn Dahlheim and Aleesha Bergman of Norfolk and Maizie Christensen of Hartington, left Lincoln on March 30 to begin training in Augusta, Georgia.
The students are among about 2,000 hospitality professionals that are needed to provide services to participants, members and patrons of the golf club during the Masters tournament, which runs through Sunday.
“This opportunity is a game-changer for many of our students who go on to do amazing things in their career after graduation,” said Ajai Ammachathram, associate professor and director of the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program. “A handful of hospitality schools around the country serve at the Masters, and various sources have confirmed that most department heads at the tournament fight for Nebraska students to be on their teams for their dedication and work ethic.”
The contingent is scheduled to return Tuesday, April 11.