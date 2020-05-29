A Florida man was sentenced to prison for making threats against the Santee Sioux Nation.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday that Luis Sepeda, 45, also known as Luis Cepeda, was sentenced Wednesday by senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp to 18 months’ imprisonment for threatening to kill individuals on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation.
Sepeda made threats via telephone and Facebook to a former romantic partner, employees at the Feather Hill gas station and others residing on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation, Kelly said.
Sepeda repeatedly called the victims and the gas station, threatening to blow up the gas station and to kill employees.
There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Sepeda will begin a three-year term of supervised release
The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation tribal police and the FBI.