Court action
NDN stock photo

A Florida man was sentenced to prison for making threats against the Santee Sioux Nation.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday that Luis Sepeda, 45, also known as Luis Cepeda, was sentenced Wednesday by senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp to 18 months’ imprisonment for threatening to kill individuals on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation.

Sepeda made threats via telephone and Facebook to a former romantic partner, employees at the Feather Hill gas station and others residing on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation, Kelly said.

Sepeda repeatedly called the victims and the gas station, threatening to blow up the gas station and to kill employees.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Sepeda will begin a three-year term of supervised release

The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation tribal police and the FBI.

Tags

In other news

Pierce County has another positive test

Pierce County has another positive test

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of an additional positive case in Pierce County on Friday. The case had contracted the illness through direct contact with a confirmed case.

Europe’s social welfare net shows signs of wear from virus

Europe’s social welfare net shows signs of wear from virus

PARIS (AP) — Europe’s extensive social welfare net was showing signs of fraying under economic strain from the coronavirus, as protests erupted Friday for a second day in Spain against layoffs by French carmaker Renault, while Italy’s chief central banker warned that “uncertainty is rife.”

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thick smoke hovered over Minneapolis on Friday, hours after cheering protesters torched a police station that officers abandoned as a third night of violent protests flared over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer…