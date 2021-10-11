Team Jack Foundation Radiothon

Kevin Thomas and Jack Mitchell participate in the Team Jack Foundation Radiothon that has raised nearly $145,000.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The ninth annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon last month in Elwood raised more than $117,000 in one day, with the event total now nearing $145,000, in the fight to end childhood brain cancer.

From root beer floats to a bake sale to the Elwood and Cozad preschools collecting pocket change, fundraising was the name of the game. On-site donors were even treated to a free lunch.

In addition to the event, there was also a $25,000 cash giveaway. Beginning Aug. 24, the Foundation began selling $1,000 raffle tickets, with a limit of 42 total tickets being sold. The final four tickets were purchased just before the end of the radiothon broadcast, and the winner was subsequently drawn. The $25,000 winner was Ron Leifert from Lincoln on what happened to be his 74th birthday.

Donations toward the Radiothon are still being accepted. To make a donation, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org/radiothon.

The Team Jack Foundation has raised more than $9 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in 12 research projects nationally.

