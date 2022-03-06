A winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to Northeast Nebraska on Saturday resulted in thousands of customers without power.
Thomas Rudloff, general manager at Elkhorn Rural Public Power in Battle Creek, said that about 4,000 customers within the power company's district were dealing with outages starting around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Most outages were caused by galloping lines, which occur when the wind is blowing hard enough that adjacent power lines begin to swing and hit each other. Ice can build up on the lines, which increases the likelihood of the power lines being compromised.
"There wasn’t a lot of ice, but if you get the right amount of ice and right wind it can make them gallop," he said. "We dealt with some pretty destructive galloping."
Elkhorn Rural Public Power customers affected the most were residents in and north of Battle Creek and west of Pierce, Rudloff said. Residents in Elgin, Newman Grove and south of Battle creek all were affected, too, he said.
The highest number of customers affected at one time was about 4,000, he said. Most customers' power was restored by late Saturday, but about 11 p.m., Rudloff said the district "lost another breaker," resulting in about 1,000 customers losing power.
Most of those customers had their power restored by mid-morning Saturday. About 100 customers in the district were still without power at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rudloff said.
Many customers' power went out after it had already been restored once, Rudloff said, which created challenges for crews.
"We just want to thank everyone for their patience, and we appreciate them waiting for us to get things back on," he said. "Sometimes there's one minute where you're gaining ground, and the next, you're losing ground."
Grant Otten, NPPD's media relations specialist, said that NPPD handled two different outages in Northeast Nebraska Saturday night caused by the winter storm.
The first was an outage to about 190 customers in the Meadow Grove area at 4:27 p.m. Those customers were restored by about 10:30 p.m., Otten said.
The second outage impacted 373 customers on the south side of Norfolk, most of which were south of U.S. Highway 275 beginning about 4:50 p.m., he said. Those customers were all restored by 6:38 p.m.
Any ice build-up on the power lines can be a contributing factor to the lines galloping, Otten said.