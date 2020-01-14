Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced Monday that she would be staying with the Norfolk Public Schools district.
Thompson was named a finalist for the superintendent of Lee’s Summit R-7 school district in Missouri on Jan. 2. She was among three other candidates for the position.
Lee’s Summit announced its selection for a different finalist Monday.
Thompson sent a staff email after the Missouri school district’s selection, announcing that she would be staying, said Sarah Dittmer, Norfolk Public Schools communications director.