Dr. Jami Jo Thompson
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson announced Monday that she would be staying with the Norfolk Public Schools district.

Thompson was named a finalist for the superintendent of Lee’s Summit R-7 school district in Missouri on Jan. 2. She was among three other candidates for the position.

Lee’s Summit announced its selection for a different finalist Monday.

Thompson sent a staff email after the Missouri school district’s selection, announcing that she would be staying, said Sarah Dittmer, Norfolk Public Schools communications director.

