Melanie Thompson of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department spoke about the COVID-19 variants and vaccines on Wednesday.

Thompson, who is the department’s emergency response coordinator, spoke to a group of about 20 people over the noon hour at the Norfolk Public Library. She began with information about the three main variants of the virus.

Variants are created when the virus replicates itself. Sometimes, the RNA is replicated incorrectly, creating a variant. This in turn replicates, spreading the variant, Thompson said.

There are three main variants at present. The United Kingdom variant has been found in every state and in the health district. It is 50% more contagious than the original virus. The Brazil variant has been found in 18 states, including Nebraska, but not the health district. The South African variant is also more contagious but has not been found in Nebraska yet, Thompson said.

All three variants will probably be found in the district eventually, though, as travel increases during the summer, she said.

The problem with variants is that the vaccines were not made to deal with them. While the vaccines are still partially effective against the variants, they’re not as effective, Thompson said.

For example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72% effective in the United States but only 57% effective in South Africa, she said.

“So that’s why we have to control the spread. Otherwise we are not going to get ahead of it,” Thompson said.

Three vaccines have been approved in the United States, Thompson said. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both what’s called messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that require two doses, 28 and 21 days apart, respectively. The Pfizer vaccine requires the ultra-cold freezers, which only Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk has in the area.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a traditional vaccine, working similar to the influenza vaccine. It requires only one dose, Thompson said. There are other types of traditional vaccines that haven’t been approved in the United States yet. Some of these were developed using fetal tissue from aborted fetuses.

Even after being vaccinated, masks and social distancing are important, Thompson said. Since the vaccines aren’t 100% effective, the virus could still spread and mutate into a variant that the vaccines may not be effective against.

Thompson said it is important to get information about the vaccines from reliable sources such as the CDC or the Mayo Clinic, and to help spread accurate information about the vaccine.

Side effects usually come from the mRNA vaccines, Thompson said. People who have had COVID will usually have a bad reaction after the first shot, but it usually lasts for a couple of days at most.

People can register for the vaccine by going to vaccinate.ne.gov. No insurance or ID is needed to get vaccinated.

The session was sponsored by City of Norfolk, the Mayor’s Diversity Council, Northeast Community College, the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. A Spanish translator was at the event.

