Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent, has been named a finalist for the superintendent of Lee’s Summit R-7 school district in Missouri.
Thompson is among three other finalists for the district, which is located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, near Kansas City. The district announced all finalists recently after a comprehensive search in the fall, according to a Lee’s Summit media release.
The Lee’s Summit R-7 board of education will announce the 2020-21 superintendent at the board’s Jan. 23 meeting. The new superintendent position begins July 1.
The finalists will interview with district and community representatives, as well as the board of education, during the week of Jan. 6. Interview teams meeting with each candidate include parents and community members, students, teachers, support staff and administrators selected to represent the community.
Following a full day of stakeholder team interviews, the candidates and their spouses will have dinner with the Lee’s Summit R-7 board of education. Each candidate’s day in the district will conclude with an interview with board members.
Thompson has been the superintendent for the Norfolk Public Schools district since 2013. She previously worked for Beatrice Public Schools for 18 years.
The superintendent search is being conducted by McPherson and Jacobson, an Omaha-based national superintendent search firm. The search’s community involvement phase included a November online community survey and 17 stakeholder meetings.
A total of 24 candidates from eight states applied for the position. The other finalists are from Missouri, with one of them the current interim superintendent for Lee’s Summit.
“There were a number of excellent candidates for superintendent,” said Dr. Jeanette Tendai of McPherson and Jacobson in an official statement. “We were impressed by the caliber of the people who applied for this position and feel strongly that any of the four finalists would be able to provide outstanding leadership for Lee’s Summit R-7 as the district moves forward.”