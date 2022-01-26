Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, has been named a finalist in the Lincoln Public Schools’ search for a new superintendent.

At Tuesday night's Lincoln school board meeting, Thompson was among four candidates to make the final cut, marking another key step in the process to find Steve Joel's replacement.

Out of 20 applicants, the other three finalists are:

— Antwan Wilson, an assistant professor of education at Nebraska Wesleyan University and chief executive officer of Schoolwise Educational Consulting.

— Paul Gausman, superintendent for Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa.

— Peter Licata, a regional superintendent of the Palm Beach County school district in Boca Raton, Florida.

"It's a great slate," board president Connie Duncan told the Lincoln Journal Star. "We're very impressed with all of them. They all bring great characteristics to the community."

Thompson previously worked for Beatrice Public Schools as a special education teacher, staff development coordinator and director of student programs before becoming the Norfolk superintendent in 2013.

She earned her bachelor's in special education and master's and doctorate in administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The board expects to name a new superintendent at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

