Before the Walk for Alzheimer's next month, members of the Norfolk chapter of the Alzheimer's Association plan to Light the Avenue Purple — Norfolk Avenue, that is.
Businesses may buy kits filled with purple fairy lights, pinwheel flowers, balloons and other decorations to support the cause and decorate their storefronts for the event Saturday, Oct. 2 — the day before the walk on Sunday, Oct. 3. The Norfolk chapter has rented the Salvation Army parking lot and will turn it into a block party from 5 to 9 p.m., complete with a local band, Last Minute, and food trucks from Uncle Jarrol's and Leon Mexican restaurant. Tables and chairs will be set up so people can watch cars cruise up and down Norfolk Avenue.
Light the Avenue Purple is a new event this year, but the chapter is hoping to make it an annual tradition, said Cyndi Rotter-Hansen, a first-year member of the committee. Chapter members will be staffing a table with information encouraging people to sign up for the walk the next day. The party is free to attend. Committee members simply want to promote the walk.
The Salvation Army parking lot was chosen specifically for its proximity to downtown and all the people nearby.
"Downtown is such a vibrant place, and people gravitate toward it, so by raising awareness and fellowship for those who are still struggling, to show them they're not alone, they can feel all the people around them supporting them," said Beth Plisek, chair of the Norfolk chapter.
Plisek's grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has died, but her hope for a cure never wavers. Having a community to rely on, especially in troubling times, helped her process her grief.
"(The party) is a time of fellowship," she said. "With COVID, everything has been taken away from us."
Rotter-Hansen's connection comes from her mother, who died from the disease in 2020. She knows firsthand how detrimental Alzheimer's can be for everyone involved. However, with each passing year, she knows there is hope for the future.
"It's a horrible, horrible disease for the caregiver and the patient, and you do everything you can," she said. "But hopefully, my mama is smiling down from heaven saying, 'Thank you for continuing the fight.' "