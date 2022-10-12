A fresh face and a new police badge may be seen in Norfolk Public Schools by next year.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved the addition of a third school resource officer at its meeting on Monday. The decision came after the board heard from the Norfolk Police Division and current school resource officers about the need for additional help.
Brent Tietz, a school resource officer for NPS, said he watches over Norfolk Junior High, Norfolk Middle School and the district’s elementary buildings. But most of his time is spent at Norfolk Junior High, which means the district’s other schools get less attention.
Tietz said that although there is a greater demand for school resource officers at Norfolk Junior High, the middle school also has a need.
“Chuck Hughes (principal of Norfolk Middle School) calls me as a last resort. He waits until it's absolutely necessary,” Tietz said.
Tietz said he also runs multiple programs for NPS students that he wishes he could do more of. And by doing more of these programs, the school resource officer program would better fulfill its goal of connecting with Norfolk youths.
According to David Lichtenberg, the second school resource officer who oversees Norfolk High School, establishing relationships with youths early on would help prevent crime-related issues in the long run.
“The more relationships we can build, the more well-rounded we are and the more chances we get of someone saying something and opening up the dialogue,” Lichtenberg said.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the school resource officers do a great job with building relationships, but a vital part of their position is also to keep the district’s schools safe.
“When there is a potential crisis situation, I can sleep at night knowing that they have gotten to the bottom of it,” Thompson said.
Lichtenberg said NPS and the Norfolk Police Division had a school resource officer program that started in 1975 but ended in 1996 due to an increased demand for officers on the streets. The program started back up in the early 2000s.
Lichtenberg said that with the addition of a third school resource officer, the program would be able to build back its rapport with students that it had lost over the years.
“Starting these kids young — and not that we have a magic wand that can fix everything — but to start those relationships younger so that when they get to the high school, somebody has already reached out, and we've tried our best with the resources we have available to get them to learn to how to make better decisions.”
Norfolk Police Division Chief Don Miller said the Norfolk City Council already had approved the addition of a third school resource officer for its budget. Half of the expenses for the new school resource officer will get billed to NPS.
However, Miller said, it will probably take at least a year to find and train a new school resource officer.
NPS also will be involved in the hiring process, he said.
“This is long-term,” Miller said. “I need to find an effective police officer before I can hire somebody to put them into the schools. Like everybody, we're extremely short staffed.”