A Norfolk woman was the third person this year to be sentenced to prison for her involvement in drug trafficking.
Karina Rae Dieter, 51, was sentenced on Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 120 months in prison, or 10 years, for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy, said U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. After her release from prison, Dieter will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
In May 2020, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating a meth trafficking organization based out of the Norfolk area, according to prosecutors.
As part of the investigation, it was determined that Katherine Tacheira was sending packages from California to recipients in Norfolk. Dieter was found to have received 198 grams of meth from the packages. When she was arrested on a federal warrant, Dieter was in possession of 93 grams of pure meth.
In addition to Dieter, Dallas Rhinehart and Lindsey Rokahr also were found to have received packages of meth from Tacheira.
On May 17, Tacheira, like Dieter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rhinehart was sentenced on March 13 to 10 years and 10 months. Rokahr has entered a guilty plea to the conspiracy and is set for sentencing on Friday, Aug. 4.