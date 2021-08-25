Third Moderna, Pfizer doses offered to compromised people

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is offering the third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to immunocompromised individuals at its vaccine clinics in Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah, the department said in a press release. Call 402-529-2233 to schedule an appointment.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immunocompromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public.

About 1.1 million people already have gotten at least a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on their own, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed, although it’s not clear how many did so because they had weakened immune systems.

Roughly 7 million American adults are classified as immunocompromised, but the FDA has singled out transplant recipients and others with similar levels of immune suppression. In new guidance to doctors, the CDC listed several categories of people who could qualify, including people with advanced or untreated HIV infections and those with cancers who are receiving certain chemotherapies.

These high-risk groups now will qualify for a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot — making a third dose part of their initial prescription.

