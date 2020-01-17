A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to driving under the influence — third offense late Thursday morning.
A Norfolk police officer saw a vehicle parked on the grass behind the Gold Strike Apartments on East Gold Strike Avenue. The officer contacted the driver, who identified himself as Carlos Melendez, 35, of Norfolk, according to a press release from Capt. Mike Bauer.
While speaking to Melendez, the officer noticed empty beer cans in the front passenger seat and an open can between his legs, Bauer said.
Melendez was asked to perform a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. The results indicated he was impaired, Bauer said.
Melendez was arrested in relation to driving under the influence — third offense and was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.