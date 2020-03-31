A second case of community spread of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Norfolk, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced Tuesday.
In the latest case — which is the third overall but second community spread case in the county — it's not yet known how a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions contracted the virus, and health officials are conducting an investigation. As of now, the contacts identified are self-quarantining at home.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the health department continues to emphasize social distancing, frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with sick people, avoiding touching of mouth nose and eyes, and cleaning and disinfecting touched items and surfaces frequently.
This follows Saturday's announcement that a man in his 70s living at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk tested positive for COVID-19. The case has been deemed community spread, which is why directed health measures have been issued in the region.
A woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions was the first positive COVID-19 case in Madison County, according to the health department. She hadn’t left her home since March 16, and her symptoms began two days later.
When that case was announced, it wasn’t immediately clear how she contracted it. According to health department officials, the individual did recently have international travel, but the incubation period already had lapsed.