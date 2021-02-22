The Norfolk Police Division made another arrest Sunday in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting.
Chayton M. Faulkner, 19, Oakdale, was arrested on a Madison County arrest warrant for the crime of conspiracy to commit robbery, said Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Divisioin. Faulkner is currently in the Madison County Jail.
Carlos Jimenez, 20, of Norfolk and Marquis Granville 23, of Norfolk were originally arrested in separate arrests in the days that followed the incident.
During the incident, several shots were fired at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Avenue from a vehicle, police said.