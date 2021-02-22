The Norfolk Police Division made another arrest Sunday in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting.

Chayton M. Faulkner, 19, Oakdale, was arrested on a Madison County arrest warrant for the crime of conspiracy to commit robbery, said Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Divisioin. Faulkner is currently in the Madison County Jail.

Carlos Jimenez, 20, of Norfolk and Marquis Granville 23, of Norfolk were originally arrested in separate arrests in the days that followed the incident.

During the incident, several shots were fired at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Avenue from a vehicle, police said.

Nine-county district reports 20 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday that it has been made aware of 20 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Thursday.

Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana inmate convicted of a 2002 triple murder fatally stabbed one corrections officer and seriously injured another at the maximum-security prison where he’s serving a 130-year sentence, authorities said Monday.

Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals.

Second high court hearing for Florida-Georgia water war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court tried Monday to inject some mystery into its second consideration of a long-running dispute between Georgia and Florida over water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico.

Town hall focuses on entrepreneurship

Decades ago, the effort was on recruiting companies and large manufacturers. Now, it seems to be easier to grow businesses or find the people who can get those businesses started.