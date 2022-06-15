Beyond the Fourth of July, there are few holidays more closely tied to the American ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness than Juneteenth.
Nonetheless, the national celebration, observing the official end of slavery on June 19, 1865, following the end of the American Civil War, is entering only its second year as a federal holiday. And although it’s been officially recognized since 1979, Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration in Wayne will be just the third in the town’s history.
Organized by That Ain’t Right, a local committee dedicated to “focusing on racial justice through education” according to its Facebook page, the event will commence on Friday, June 17, and go through the end of Sunday, June 19, with movie showings, live music, catered food and a variety of games accompanying the landmark celebration.
For Endia Casey-Agoumba, a member of the committee, coordinator for the event and one of the few Black residents of Wayne, the significance of the celebration isn’t lost on her, especially in a county where African-Americans represent just 1.45% of the population according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“This group has consistently been there for me and my family,” Casey-Agoumba said. “I don’t know that many other small groups like this are going to reach out to the one Black person in their community and say, ‘Let’s do something for you.’ ”
Sherry Dorman is another member of That Ain’t Right. A fellow former educator who met Casey-Agoumba while the two were professors at Wayne State College on the diversity council, Dorman later invited Casey-Agoumba to join That Ain’t Right, which was founded in 2020, because she saw the need for more voices from the people her committee was trying to advocate for.
“I invited her because we were all White folk,” Dorman said. “We needed to talk to people of color to find out their perspective, and getting to know the lived experience.”
The same year the committee was formed, the members decided to begin a celebration in town for Juneteenth. Although the roughly $700 cost initially came directly out-of-pocket, this year sponsors and crowd-funding through a GoFundMe page have allowed the group to further expand the event. As of Friday, the page had raised $680 of its $1,500 target goal.
Casey-Agoumba said the ideals of solidarity and liberty achieved through emancipation and observed during Juneteenth are still significant, even though she said African-Americans still face discrimination.
“We celebrate because even though (racism) is still here, at least (emancipation) was a start,” Casey-Agoumba said.
Dorman said there’s been pushback in the community to the group’s advocacy work in regard to racial justice, and that although many still view racism as the sort of explicit practices of the previous age, the discrimination faced by Black Americans has changed over time to become much more subtle.
“I think that people don’t understand that racism is very carefully taught, and it doesn’t mean that you go out of your way to be cruel,” Dorman said. “It means that you just have no awareness of the lived experience (of minorities), and no tolerance to be taught or to learn.”
For Casey-Agoumba, the goal of Juneteenth isn’t to make anyone feel guilty, but rather to exemplify the experience of her people’s history, and the strengths it reflects upon them.
“We want people to understand our history, to see how far we have come from where we were and to not see us as these murderers, rapists, undereducated buffoons, but to see the magnitude of our grit and our perseverance and our will to live,” she said.
Nonetheless, Dorman added that although the focus is on the Black community during the observance of Juneteenth, it’s important for people to recognize it as a celebration for the entire country and a time for unity.
“This isn’t just a celebration for Black folks,” she said. “It’s a celebration for Americans, to understand (the history of slavery and its abolition) and celebrate together.”
Dorman said that although the mission of conveying that message, and making the holiday accessible to a White-dominant small-town community, isn’t an easy one, it starts with offering fun, laid-back events, such as those accompanying the upcoming weekend’s festivities.
The weekend will kick off with free, African-American history-themed movie showings offered on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a light show, and an additional movie showing on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., both at the Wayne State planetarium. On Sunday, a walk along the Freedom Trail will commence at 3 p.m. at Freedom Park at the intersection of West 13th and Lincoln streets, before the main attraction begins at Bressler Park at 5 p.m.
The concluding event of the celebration, branded as “Music for the Soul,” will aim to draw attention to the wide-ranging impact of African-American musicians on American music across the spectrum of genres, including live music, catering from Norfolk’s own Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Que, a raffle for a $700 grill and a host of games, including Black music trivia, bad dad jokes and a lip sync battle.
Although she said the event doesn’t compare in scale to what larger, more diverse communities are capable of, Casey-Agoumba, who hails from South Carolina, said the committee is taking it one step at a time.
“In bigger cities, there’s a parade, it’s a big carnival,” she said. “But we’re just getting started.”