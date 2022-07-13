Two local businesses are teaming up to help raise funds for a local program.
District Table & Tap is donating $1 from every pint of Divots beer sold in July to the City of Norfolk’s Tree Bud Program. It’s not the first time the two businesses have joined forces.
Andrew McCarthy, owner of District Table & Tap, said the business began the dollar-per-pint donation in 2020 as a way to say thanks to customers for helping it get through “a very scary time” when COVID restrictions by the state allowed the sale of only to-go orders.
“During that time of three months, we had huge support from the community and, without that support, we would not be open today,” McCarthy said.
Donating money now to the Norfolk Tree Bud Program will help plant and maintain trees on Norfolk city property. McCarthy said the donation is their way of trying to give back.
Divots brewmaster Jeremy Kirby said the Divots Brewery is honored that District Table & Tap reached out with the opportunity to partner in the program.
“Jeremy from Divots has been a huge supporter and more than willing to help out,” McCarthy said. “We call it ‘Think Local, Drink Local.’ We had so much fun with this promotion; we have decided to make this an annual monthlong affair, and our goal is to sell as many pints as we can during the month of July.”
“We love Norfolk, and are excited at the opportunity to make it a more beautiful and shady place,” Kirby said.
The program continues to grow year after year with $565 raised in 2020 and $744 in 2021.
Instituted in 2015, the Norfolk Tree Bud program allows utility customers to give an additional $2 on each water bill to purchase, plant and care for trees in Norfolk on city-owned or controlled property.
Norfolk Tree Bud funding is set to be used along with Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District funds in the continuation of the beautification efforts along the South Seventh Street corridor.
“Trees help keep us cool in the summer, protect and preserve our infrastructure, improve our soil and water quality, and make our city look better and more inviting,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “We appreciate local businesses who are making it a tradition to help us grow our tree canopy across the community.”