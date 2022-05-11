Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha and running mate Trent Loos had hoped to bring together the urban and rural divide in Nebraska.
That’s one of the reasons why the former state senator and Litchfield rural advocate chose to have their campaign party at the Norfolk Lodge & Suites.
“I think we were very successful at least at putting it out there as an issue that we recognize,” Thibodeau said, “but we’re the only team who actually is doing something about it in order to bridge that gap.”
Loos said the gap didn’t happen recently.
“I would echo what Theresa said, but I would also go a step farther and say that there’s no silver bullet in getting that done,” Loos said. “It’s going to take quite a bit of time. Look at the generations that we have been creating that division. Look at Theresa and myself together and we at least took a step, but it is going to take a few more steps. I assure you, we will stay focused on that.”
While both expressed disappointment with the results of the Republican primary, they reflected on their efforts to unite the state. Loos said that was why they chose to have their election campaign party in Norfolk.
“It’s not in Lincoln or Omaha,” Loos said. “It’s in Madison County. I think our actions speak louder than words in that regard.”
Thibodeau said they chose Norfolk because it can be an example for the rest of the state.
“We chose to come back because Norfolk is a great example of a community that recognized they were losing people and needed to do something about it,” Thibodeau said. “It is public and private partnerships and the community banding together in order to create opportunities, with people investing back in Norfolk to make it grow. It is exactly what Nebraskans want to do, and it is what we are hearing from all over the state.”
As they went across the state, Thibodeau said property tax relief and an “overwhelming sense of wanting to preserve community” made an impression on her from Nebraskans.
“Our Nebraska values are alive and well. These communities come together to help each other, whether it is good times or whether people are suffering,” Thibodeau said. “They want to invest in themselves.”
Loos said people also want more transparency in government.
“There is not enough transparency at the state level,” he said. “There certainly is not enough at the federal level. That is the number one thing we want to continue to whittle away on.”