‘There was nothing’ on Highway 20

OSMOND — Pierce County Commissioner Jim Schmit of Osmond has been driving on Highway 20 in Northeast Nebraska for almost 50 years. Whether it’s for farming, Schmit Auction Service or ERA Real Estate, Schmit has always been accompanied by 10 cars both in front of and behind him on Highway 20.
But when COVID-19 caused the state to shut down mid-March, for as far as he could see, there was only ever one other car on the road besides his.
“When this started ..., for the first two weeks, it was eerie,” Schmit said. “There was nothing.”
In February, a spot on Highway 20 in Cedar County west of Laurel saw 1,885 cars, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Down 5.5%, March saw 1,781 cars on Highway 20 due to the state shutdown.
A Nebraska News Service analysis of individual traffic station data gives the first local view of what impact the coronavirus is having on the state's roadways. The state takes the daily count of cars, then averages them together to create a monthly count. Of the 62 counting stations statewide, 51 of them reported lower traffic volumes in March versus February.
Schmit said he's seen a sudden burst of people and cars recently. He believes the weather and farming are both huge factors in this. He also said Nebraskans’ work ethic is an important factor as well.
“I think we are used to doing things around here and after people are sitting in their houses for so long they just can’t not do anything,” he said.